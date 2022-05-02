St. Paul man charged in woman’s 2019 overdose death at Roseville motel

A St. Paul man has been charged with third-degree murder for allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl to a woman who died of an overdose at a Roseville motel in 2019.

Bret Ryne Lott, 31, was charged in Ramsey County District Court on Friday. He was arrested Thursday in St. Paul on a 2018 felony warrant with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections relating to a conviction for manufacture/delivery of heroin, according to last week’s criminal complaint.

Two guns and suspected fentanyl were recovered from the location where Lott was arrested, the complaint says.

Officers responded to a welfare check call at a room at a Motel 6 around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2, 2019. A 27-year-old woman was found dead on a bed.

Officers learned Lott had rented the motel room, and staff recalled seeing him the previous day.

Lott sent a Facebook message to the woman around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31 that said he had “strait bomb,” the complaint read. The two exchanged messages about pricing and meeting up at the motel.

At 12:25 a.m. Nov. 1, the woman, identified in the complaint as ZB, sent Lott a photo of the two of them together at the motel. Around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2, Lott sent her message that read, “Yo u still at the room?”

Lott’s mom told investigators that she had spoken with him on Nov. 1 and he said he had been using drugs with a woman in a car near the motel. Lott said when he next woke up the woman was no longer snoring and her lips were turning blue, the complaint states.

When Lott’s mother told him to call police, he said several times the woman was already dead and he was afraid to do so because they had been doing drugs together and he had warrants for his arrest, the complaint alleges.

“Lott told his mother she had only spent $9 on the drugs and there was no way a person could die from that small amount,” the complaint read.

After his arrest, Lott told an investigator that he had left the motel room and found her dead when he returned. He said he fled because of his warrant and admitted he uses and sells drugs, but denied providing ZB the drugs that caused her death, the complaint states.

An autopsy by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office concluded she died of opiate toxicity and that she had fentanyl and morphine in her system.

Lott remained at the Ramsey County jail Tuesday in lieu of $1 million bail.

