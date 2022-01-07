St. Paul man charged with murder after man dies following alleged assault

Jan. 7—A St. Paul man was charged Friday with murder after authorities say he hit a man so hard in the face that the man died days later from his injuries.

Phillip Charles Jones, also known as "Gunner," 39, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with unintentional second-degree murder in the death of Carlos Venceslado Rocha, 51.

Police responded to Rocha's apartment at 647 Snelling Ave. twice — first, on Dec. 20 on a report of Rocha being assaulted and seven days later on a welfare check where they found him dead.

Jones, who has no permanent address, was identified by others living in the apartment complex as the man who punched Rocha. According to the complaint, Rocha asked Jones to move his things which were blocking the hallway and Jones responded in anger.

When interviewed by police, Jones said, he "didn't kill nobody and didn't see nobody dead." He said he had seen Rocha in the hallway, but did not admit to the assault, according to the charges.

He said Rocha was drunk, tripped and fell, and that he helped him retrieve the food he ordered and helped him back to his apartment.

When police arrived Dec. 20, they spoke to Rocha who had dried blood on his face. The left side of his face was noticeably swollen. St. Paul Fire medics examined him and cleared him medically, the complaint states.

At that time, he told police about 3 p.m., he left his apartment to collect a food order. That's when he ran into Jones.

Rocha asked him to move his things, and Jones got upset. Rocha said Jones punched him one time with a closed fist in the face and left.

Rocha's mother told police that she was on the phone with him just prior to and after the altercation. She said Rocha told her "some guy just punched me in the mouth" and that he was "bleeding a lot." The last time she spoke to him was Dec. 23.

She asked police to check on him Dec. 27, as she had not been able to reach him for a few days.

When officers arrived, St. Paul Fire medics were on the scene. They told the officers that they used a ladder truck to gain entry to the apartment via a window because the front door was secured and locked from the inside.

The medics found Rocha on the floor and said it looked as though he collapsed on his way to the bathroom. Officers found a "significant amount of blood" on the mattress, according to the complaint.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office determined Rocha bled to death due to a laceration in his mouth from an assault.

Through witness reports and video surveillance, police were able to place Jones at the scene. When arrested, Jones said, "I have a temper from hell; I'm gonna be honest with you," according to the charges.

Jones' criminal history shows arrests for weapons possession in Michigan, according to the complaint. In Minnesota, he has convictions for receiving stole property, disorderly conduct and four theft convictions. He has five more pending theft charges and burglary and arson charges in which he is accused of setting a house on fire with two women in it. They escaped. He told police he had tried to put the fire out.

He made his first court appearance Friday.