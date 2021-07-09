St. Paul man charged in nine burglaries over two weeks

Jul. 9—A St. Paul man suspected of burglarizing several businesses last month was charged Thursday in relation to 13 separate incidents over two weeks.

Adam William Klemmer, 25, was charged with nine counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of motor vehicle theft, three counts of first-degree damage to property and one count of possessing burglary tools. He is in custody at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center.

According to the criminal complaint, police were looking over a stolen Toyota Camry on June 30 when Klemmer emerged from a nearby apartment building at 545 Snelling Ave. When they approached him to talk, he dropped a backpack and ran.

Surveillance videos from multiple burglaries showed a man wearing the same backpack, which had a large anti-police slogan on it.

Inside the backpack were clothes and jewelry also visible in the surveillance videos, as well as a bag of burglary tools and a journal containing references to Klemmer's girlfriend and daughter.

Klemmer was arrested July 6 and declined to speak to police.

"These cases illustrate how much damage — both physical and emotional — a single person can do," said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. "Mr. Klemmer was a one-man crime spree who literally left buildings in shambles and put people's lives and livelihoods at risk with his actions."

Klemmer, who has six prior theft convictions, is suspected of victimizing the following businesses. In most cases, the burglar pried open a door before dawn and stayed only moments, grabbing what he could easily find and carry:

— Shish restaurant, 1668 Grand Ave. on June 15, stole cash

— A business on University Avenue near Hampden Avenue on June 23

— Raymond Auto Body, 1075 Pierce Butler Rte. on June 24 and 25, stole a Lincoln Navigator

— Roseville Dodge, 2800 Long Lake Rd. on June 25, a Dodge Charger was driven through a garage door

— Hodma Restaurant, 1197 University Ave. on June 26, broke in but stole nothing

Story continues

— Ananya Dance Studio, 1197 University Ave. on June 26, broke in but stole nothing

— Express Cellular, 1321 University Ave. on June 26, stole $200

— Starbucks, 234 Snelling Ave. N. on June 28, stole two tablet computers

— Express Cellular, 1321 University Ave. on June 29, grabbed items from behind shelves

— MC Auto, 1202 Dale St. N. on June 29, stole a Chevy Impala and keys to multiple vehicles

— Agra Culture, 8721 Cleveland Ave. S. on June 30, broke cash register, stole cash

— A gas station near Agra Culture on June 30

— Highland Collision, 2042 Seventh St. W. on June 30, stole a Toyota Camry