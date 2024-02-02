St. Paul man charged with rape after Grindr meet-up. He has a history of sexual assault reports, charges say.

A 48-year-old is charged with raping a man in St. Paul he met on a dating app, after displaying weapons and getting him to consume a drink that caused him to black out, according to criminal charges.

John Henry McCaster, of St. Paul, “has been the subject of multiple police reports involving sexual assaults with and without the use of a gun, drugging victims, and theft of items from assault victims,” said the complaint filed Thursday. He has not been charged in those cases, and Minnesota court records do not show past convictions for sexual assault.

The complaint in the current case gives the following information from prosecutors:

Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft the night of Dec. 31, which a man said happened earlier that day at a residence in the Payne-Phalen area. He said his vehicle, which had been parked by the residence on Greenbrier Street near Parkway Drive, was gone, as were his clothing, cellphone, backpack, driver’s license and debit card.

He also reported he was concerned he may have been sexually assaulted by a man he knew as “John Henry,” later identified by police as McCaster.

The man said he met McCaster through the dating app Grindr and they were communicating for several days before meeting on Dec. 31, when McCaster invited him over. He went to a Greenbrier Street address where McCaster rented a room. He said as soon as he met McCaster “he knew he would not have consensual sex with him,” the complaint said.

He said McCaster quickly ushered him into his room, pulled a handgun out of his waistband and set it on a table next to a large knife. McCaster used the knife to lock the door from the inside, so no one could get in.

McCaster was angry the man hadn’t brought a cellphone for his daughter. The man reported he felt scared to leave or say anything “because he thought he would be hurt or killed due to the weapons McCaster had displayed,” the complaint said.

McCaster wouldn’t allow the man to drink the soda he’d brought with him and insisted he drink a blue drink from a pitcher, though McCaster didn’t drink it. The man had been sober for months, but after he drank the blue drink he “began to feel drunk and like he was about to pass out” and McCaster insisted he drink more.

He said “everyone went black” and he woke with his hands tied behind his back, a couch pillow over his head, and naked with his legs spread apart. He later told an investigator he knew he’d been raped, but he downplayed the sexual assault to police who took the theft report “because he was embarrassed and blaming himself,” the complaint said. “He felt too traumatized in the beginning to do a rape kit.”

Police had arrested McCaster about two hours before the man called police on Dec. 31 — on suspicion of possessing a gun by a person not eligible and possession of methamphetamine. McCaster was found with the man’s driver’s license and debit card and other items at that time.

Police carried out a search warrant at the Greenbrier residence and found a blue liquid in a pitcher, which was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing; results aren’t in yet.

After his arrest, McCaster told police “he’s not a gun person,” said he hadn’t been on the Grindr dating app for 10 or 11 years, said he hadn’t met or stolen from people, and said the man in the Dec. 31 case gave him permission to use his vehicle. He said they had consensual sex.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged McCaster with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, causing a victim to have a reasonable fear of imminent great bodily harm; third-degree criminal sexual conduct, engaging in sexual penetration with a person who was mentally incapacitated or physically helpless; motor vehicle theft; and theft of property over $1,000.

St. Paul police received two reports last year from people who said they met McCaster through the Grindr app and he sexually assaulted them, including after pulling a revolver in one case, the complaint said. Minneapolis police received reports in 2020 that McCaster sexually assaulted a transgender person, and drugged and sexually assaulted a man he met on Grindr in another case. In 2007, St. Paul police received a report that McCaster beat and sexually assaulted a woman he knew.

“When we announced a greater collaboration and implementation of our improvement plan on sexual assault investigations in 2019, we envisioned being able to uncover more cases like this where we would connect the dots with other victims across our region,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a Friday statement.

McCaster was being held in the Hennepin County jail as of Friday morning. An attorney wasn’t listed for him in the Ramsey County case file.

McCaster has past felony convictions for violating an order for protection, a no-contact order, and drug possession. His criminal history in Illinois includes domestic battery, larceny, and controlled substance crimes.

