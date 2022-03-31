St. Paul man charged with shooting at Lakeville home, fleeing police

On Sunday, Noah Pierre Murph threatened to harm to his ex-girlfriend and her father, according to prosecutors. He then tried to make good on his word later that day by shooting at their Lakeville home, criminal charges allege.

Murph, 20, of St. Paul, was charged this week in Dakota County District Court with three felonies — drive-by shooting toward an occupied building, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

Murph was arrested in St. Paul shortly after he ditched his SUV and ran from police, according to a criminal complaint.

In the home at the time of the shooting were three children, Murph’s ex-girlfriend, her father and another adult, according to the complaint. No one was injured.

Officers called to the shooting around 10 p.m. Sunday saw bullet holes in the home’s exterior and discovered that at least one bullet shattered a glass door and went inside. A Honda Accord in the driveway was also shot up.

The homeowner told police that Murph had threatened him, his daughter and another adult “with physical harm” in text messages he sent earlier in the day, the complaint read. He said his daughter and Murph had been in a romantic relationship and that they have a child together.

He said they were on the second floor discussing the threats when the shots were fired. When the shooting stopped, he said, they looked outside and saw a black SUV driving away. He said Murph drives a black Chevy Suburban SUV, according to charges.

Assisting officers saw Murph’s SUV on Cedar Avenue in Apple Valley and followed it. He got onto Interstate 35E, then Interstate 494 and U.S. 52. Officers initiated a traffic stop.

Murph pulled over onto the shoulder. But as officers exited their squad cars and yelled for him to remove the keys from the ignition, he sped away, charges allege. Officers pursued the vehicle for several miles.

In the area of Randolph Avenue and Brimhall Street in St. Paul, Murph ditched the SUV and fled on foot, according to the charges. He was found nearby, hiding underneath a canoe.

In Lakeville, investigators found multiple bullets in both the Honda Accord and the home. Inside Murph’s SUV were 13 spent bullet casings and a Glock 9mm magazine, the charges said.

Murph remained jailed Thursday on $150,000 bail set Tuesday by Judge David Knutson. Murph’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 14.

His criminal record includes two misdemeanor driving-related convictions and a conviction last year for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

