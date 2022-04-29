St. Paul man charged with stealing same SUV twice and setting fires sentenced to 4 years in prison

A St. Paul man stole the same SUV twice from the same parking lot last July and set three arson fires one day in September, according to prosecutors.

On Monday, Leroy Lamond Wiley, 32, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court to 51 months in prison after being convicted of one felony count each of second-degree arson and auto theft. After reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, Wiley’s two other arson charges and a second auto theft charge were dismissed.

The incidents began July 16, according to charges, when Wiley was caught on camera stealing a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban at a Union Depot parking lot in downtown St. Paul.

The owner of the Suburban got the SUV back five days later after spotting it at a Super USA convenience store in St. Paul and confronting a man, who left before officers arrived. Wiley’s credit cards were found in the vehicle and the owner identified Wiley from a photo lineup, according to charges.

Two weeks later, on July 29, Wiley again was caught on camera stealing the same SUV at the same Union Depot parking lot, according to the charges. Later that day, Wiley was seen ditching the SUV at a downtown parking ramp. Officers found his identification in the vehicle.

Wiley set the three fires on Sept. 17 in St. Paul, according to charges.

The first one outside the Union Depot shortly after 2 a.m. resulted in $2,500 in damages, charges say. Surveillance video footage shows Wiley riding his bike onto a platform and then arranging items in an abandoned shopping cart and lighting them on fire. The blaze engulfed a large wooden/metal structure and damaged a train shelter and glass windows.

Around 5 p.m., officers were called to an apartment building at 800 Rice St., where a woman said she saw a man lighting a fire in a bed of rocks near an underground parking entrance. Officers saw Wiley in the area and he admitted to starting the fire in the rocks, charges say. Wiley was cooperative and released at the scene.

About two hours later, officers on patrol saw black smoke coming from a secure parking lot of the Xcel Energy service center at 825 Rice St. and found a 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck on fire. Surveillance video footage shows Wiley crawl under a security gate and walk toward the truck just before the back of it starts on fire, charges say.

Wiley was located a short time later about a mile away and in an interview with police admitted to igniting papers that were in the back of the truck, charges say. He said he did so to “help the community” and because “God wanted him to,” charges read.

Wiley has nine prior felony convictions for drugs, theft, domestic assault and burglary.

