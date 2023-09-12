St. Paul man convicted of fatally shooting woman at East Side home where his son was shot

A jury has convicted a St. Paul man of fatally shooting a woman last year at her East Side home, where his son was injured by gunfire six days earlier.

Jurors on Monday found Curtrez Darale Johnson, 41, guilty of second-degree intentional murder in the December killing of 40-year-old Lashonda Nix, who was shot in the head as she peeked through a curtain.

Johnson, who denied being the shooter, was also convicted of possessing a firearm after conviction of a crime of violence. He will be sentenced Oct. 24.

The case went to the jury Friday afternoon after five days of testimony, which included Nix’s younger sister, Sharonda Nix, as a “spark of life” witness. This type of testimony aims to humanize a victim for the jury.

“To hear the verdict that he was guilty on both charges was a relief for my family, especially for her children and my mother, who also sat with me through most of the trial,” Sharonda Nix said Tuesday.

Lashonda Nix was a “hardworking and loving” single mother of four children who was expecting her second grandchild in July, her sister said.

“Her granddaughter was actually born on her birthday,” she said. “So, it was really special.”

Loud knocks, then a shot

Lashonda Nix’s 19-year-old son witnessed his mother being shot on Dec. 19 about 9:45 p.m. There were three loud knocks on the interior front door in the 600 block of East Cook Avenue in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Nix asked, “Who is it?” but no one responded and the knocking continued, the complaint said. Nix peeked through a curtain, and her son heard a gunshot and saw her fall to the floor.

Six days earlier, on Dec. 13, officers were called to the home after Johnson’s 18-year-old son, identified in the complaint as JJ, was shot in the face.

After Nix was killed, a 16-year-old told police that he believed JJ’s father, later identified as Johnson, had shot Nix when she looked out the window. The 16-year-old, identified in the complaint as JD, said he saw someone get into a white truck in the street, which he’d seen Johnson driving in the past.

JD also said Johnson was upset that his son had been shot while at the Cook Avenue address and had knocked on the door a few days earlier, but Nix told JD not to answer and he didn’t. They had the outer door locked when Johnson showed up previously, but it wasn’t locked Dec. 19 and the shooter went onto the porch.

Surveillance video from the area showed a white Chevrolet Tahoe driving on Cook Avenue shortly before the shooting.

Analysis of Johnson’s cell phone data showed Johnson was in the area of the Cook Avenue residence twice on Dec. 14, twice the next day and at the time that Nix was shot.

In an interview with homicide investigators, Johnson said that “he knew what this was about” and “the mother of the kid who shot JJ was ‘injured,’” according to the complaint.

He told police that he drove past the spot where his son was shot every day. He said he wouldn’t hurt anyone, but “if he were going to retaliate it would be against the person who did something” to his son, the complaint said.

Johnson previously had three felony convictions: third-degree assault and domestic assault in 2015 and domestic assault in 2009.

