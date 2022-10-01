St. Paul man convicted of murder in 2021 shooting at Dayton’s Bluff bar

A man charged with fatally shooting a 20-year-old man last year in the parking lot of a St. Paul bar was found guilty this week of murder and several other charges.

Andrew Vernard Glover, 38, of St. Paul was found guilty Thursday in Ramsey County District Court of killing Raymond Renteria-Hobbs, 20, of St. Paul in the parking lot of the St. Paul Saloon in Dayton’s Bluff on Feb. 23, 2021.

Glover was found guilty of intentional second-degree murder, illegal weapons possession and two counts of dangerous weapon drive-by shooting. Although he was also charged with first-degree murder, he was found not guilty of that charge.

The shooting that killed Renteria-Hobbs also injured a 26-year-old woman. She had a gunshot wound to her liver that fractured two ribs.

According to charging documents, surveillance video showed Renteria-Hobbs went into the St. Paul Saloon on Hudson Road near Earl Street and greeted several people. A few minutes later, two men arrived in a silver Dodge Journey and went into the bar.

One of the men, who was wearing a Chicago White Sox hat, greeted Renteria-Hobbs. The other, later identified as Glover, did not. “Glover monitored (Renteria-Hobbs’) whereabouts while he was at the bar,” the complaint said.

Glover and Renteria-Hobbs talked on the patio and again inside the bar. Glover left and Renteria-Hobbs followed the man in the White Sox hat outside. Renteria-Hobbs walked toward the driver’s side of Glover’s vehicle and the man in the hat went to the passenger side.

Surveillance footage showed the 26-year-old woman hide behind a truck as the shooting apparently began. Renteria-Hobbs ran in front of the truck as Glover drove away.

Renteria-Hobbs fell, got up, ran to the bar and dropped a handgun in front of the business, the complaint said. Officers found a handgun in that area. It was damaged and appeared inoperable.

An autopsy showed Renteria-Hobbs had been shot 10 times.

After police arrested Glover near a silver Dodge Journey, he told them he’d gone bar hopping by himself and ended at the St. Paul Saloon. He said he was rolling a marijuana cigarette in his vehicle when he heard gunshots and drove away, according to the charges.

Story continues

“Glover swore on his baby’s life he didn’t do anything,” the complaint said. “Glover denied arguing with anyone at the bar.”

Glover told police that Renteria-Hobbs “had words” with people in a car in front of his. He also said he didn’t know the man who had been wearing the White Sox hat and that he was alone in the vehicle when he drove away after hearing the shots.

Glover is barred from having a gun because of drug convictions, according to a separate criminal complaint filed Friday that charges him with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. He has nine felony convictions, including three for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

Glover will remain jailed until he is sentenced Oct. 31. Authorities say he is expected to receive a life sentence with the possibility of parole in 30 years.

Related Articles