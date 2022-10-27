St. Paul man convicted in shooting outside Minneapolis club that killed 2, including St. Thomas student

Pioneer Press
·1 min read

A St. Paul man was convicted Wednesday of nine charges stemming from a 2021 shooting that killed two men, including a University of St. Thomas senior, and injured seven other people outside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub.

A jury found 25-year-old Jawan Contrail Carroll guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Hennepin County attorney’s office. Carroll is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12.

“This was a completely senseless act of violence, and I am thankful that justice has been done in this case,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in his office’s news release. “To all of those impacted by this tragic incident, I hope that this verdict can start to bring you some closure.”

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on May 22, 2021, outside the Monarch nightclub as it was closing.

Carroll began firing a handgun at 24-year-old Christopher Jones of Brooklyn Park during an argument outside the club, sending Jones fleeing for cover. Finding none, he produced a pistol of his own and returned fire.

Jones was killed in the exchange, as was 21-year-old University of St. Thomas student Charlie Johnson, of St. Louis Park, who was scheduled to graduate just hours later. Seven others were injured by the gunfire.

Police identified Carroll as a suspect using surveillance footage from cameras mounted on nearby buildings and arrested him the next day at a Bloomington hotel.

