St. Paul man faces charges after authorities say he struck cat with hammer

Nov. 9—A St. Paul man was charged Monday after police say he fractured his cat's skull with a hammer over the weekend.

Bar Blute Too, 23, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with one count of mistreating an animal and two counts of domestic assault.

According to charges, around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a family dispute at 311 Atwater Street in St. Paul's North End neighborhood.

Family members told police that Too came home around 1 a.m. under the influence of drugs, according to the complaint. Too's mother asked him to do something and he became agitated and aggressive. A brother intervened and Too punched him in the face with a closed fist, according to the complaint.

Then, Too got a hammer and struck their cat's head with it three times, according to the charges. He then came downstairs and kicked another brother in the leg.

The first brother grabbed Too and held him down until police arrived. The brother told police he feared Too would seriously hurt someone if he was not arrested, the complaint said.

An officer located the cat cowering under the bathroom sink bleeding and distressed. The cat was diagnosed with a fractured skull.

Too has five prior misdemeanor convictions, one each for theft, fleeing a police officer and property damage, along with two traffic-related issues.

He has his first court appearance Tuesday.