St. Paul man gets 12-year federal prison sentence for fentanyl trafficking

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Keonee Nasier Shaffer-Frazier, 23, was part of a drug trafficking ring between 2021 and 2022 that distributed “M30” or “MBox” fentanyl pills across the metro area, selling as many as 1,000 at a time, according to the criminal complaint.

During a seizure in March 2022 that led to his arrest, law enforcement officials confiscated from Shaffer-Frazier and his associates some 57,000 fentanyl pills, $83,000 cash, body armor and firearms. In addition, they found two loaded semiautomatic handguns in his Audi vehicle. He was charged and released on bail.

In September 2022, he was arrested again after a short foot chase, and authorities found more than $7,000 cash on him. During a search of his new vehicle, an Audi Q7, they found a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol loaded with an extended magazine.

Because of a prior felony, Shaffer-Frazier is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

On Feb. 1, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and a separate count of possession of a firearm as a felon.

