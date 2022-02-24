St. Paul man gets 16 years for 2020 Frogtown murder

Feb. 24—A St. Paul man convicted of killing a 34-year-old man in 2020 was sentenced this week to 16 years.

Edward Lee Grayson, 34, was sentenced by Ramsey County District Court Judge Kellie Charles on Tuesday for second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in the slaying of Leroy Spivey following an argument outside the Frogtown Market in St. Paul.

After the shooting, Grayson had fled to Chicago where the Federal Bureau of Investigation located him a few weeks later and brought him back to Ramsey County.

Grayson will spend nearly 11 years in prison and the remaining time on supervised release, per state law. He was given credit for the 473 days he has spent in custody.

He pleaded guilty to the shooting in January.

In keeping with the plea agreement, the other three charges — two counts of attempted second-degree murder, another second-degree assault charge and being a felon in possession of a firearm — were dismissed.

Grayson also was sentenced to four years for the second-degree assault charge, which he will serve concurrently, meaning at the same time, as the 16-year sentence.

According to the complaint, at about 8 p.m. Nov. 14, 2020, officers were sent to a grocery store at 516 Rice Street on a report of a shooting. Investigators learned that Grayson and Spivey had been arguing. Spivey attempted to punch Grayson and Grayson retaliated by shooting him three times — once in the arm and twice in the torso.

Grayson has four prior felony convictions, including a third-degree murder charge from 2008 for his involvement in a drug-related homicide, to which he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for that crime.