St. Paul man gets nine years for illegally possessing guns and meth

Oct. 22—A St. Paul man was sentenced this week to nine years in prison for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine.

Joshua Cameron Hanes, 32, was sentenced in federal court by U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank. Hanes will also serve five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on March 22, Eagan police officers attempted to pull Hanes over and arrest him on an outstanding felony warrant.

Hanes, driving a rented Jeep Compass, tried to flee from officers and hit one of the squads. After several minutes of disregarding police commands, he was taken into custody.

Inside the Jeep, police found two bags of meth, weighing 198 grams, and a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun that had been reported stolen in Hudson, Wis.

Hanes pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon and one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute. As part of his plea, Hanes also admitted to possessing a 9mm semiautomatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine.

Hanes is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time because of prior felony convictions.

He was convicted of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in 2011; he had two felony theft convictions in 2017, and he was convicted of fleeing police twice. Hanes pleaded guilty March 13, 2008 in Ramsey County District Court to aiding Antonio Thelen who was convicted of second degree murder in the shooting death of Sean Gibbs on Aug. 18, 2007 near the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.