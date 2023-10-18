St. Paul man gets prison sentence in drug sales case

Oct. 18—ST. PETER — A St. Paul man received about a nine-year prison sentence related to a fentanyl bust in North Mankato in June.

Marcus Anthony Bryant, 33, was convicted of first-degree drug sales in Nicollet County District Court.

Thirty-one other charges against him, ranging from illegal gun possession to fleeing police to burglary, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Bryant's sentence lasts 110 months — nine years and two months — minus 123 days credited to him for time already served.

He'll serve a minimum two-thirds of the sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, followed by a maximum one-third of the sentence on supervised release.

The conviction stems from an incident in June in which law enforcement officers pulled over Bryant related to a suspected drug deal in North Mankato. Bryant reportedly sped away, crashed the vehicle, then ran away, according to a criminal complaint.

Police located Bryant the morning after. A search of his vehicle reportedly turned up about 1,922 counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl.

Another man charged in relation to the incident, Duane Lee Johnson Meadows, 30, of St. Paul, has a pre-trial hearing Nov. 14. He's accused of being in the vehicle with Bryant at the time and running way on foot.

He faces 24 felonies, including allegations of drug sales, aiding and abetting drug sales, and illegal possession of a firearm.

