St. Paul man identified as victim of fatal shooting in South Minneapolis

A 34-year-old St. Paul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting last weekend in South Minneapolis, police said.

Alex Manual Castro Funes died of a gunshot wound to his right arm, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

Police were called to Nicollet Avenue and Cecil Newman Lane just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a possible overdose victim. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There have been no arrests. Homicide detectives are still investigating.

