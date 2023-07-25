St. Paul man identified as victim of fatal shooting in South Minneapolis
A 34-year-old St. Paul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting last weekend in South Minneapolis, police said.
Alex Manual Castro Funes died of a gunshot wound to his right arm, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.
Police were called to Nicollet Avenue and Cecil Newman Lane just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a possible overdose victim. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
There have been no arrests. Homicide detectives are still investigating.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Appeals court revives victim’s lawsuit over sexual abuse by former South St. Paul teacher
Crime & Public Safety | Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
Crime & Public Safety | Minneapolis backs off arrests for psychedelic plant use
Crime & Public Safety | Fargo officer killed in ambush remembered as ‘brave young man’
Crime & Public Safety | Mahtomedi man pleads guilty to third-degree murder charge in teen’s drug overdose