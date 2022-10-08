St. Paul man now charged with Arden Hills carjacking in federal court

A St. Paul man charged in Ramsey County District Court with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills has now also been charged in the same case in federal court, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday.

Investigators say Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, was wearing a mask and gloves and armed with a handgun when he approached a 61-year-old woman who had just parked in an underground parking garage at 3900 Northwood Drive in Arden Hills on Sept 13.

He was charged in late September with first-degree aggravated robbery and kidnapping in Ramsey County District Court and this week he was charged with one count of carjacking in federal court.

He made his initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright and was ordered to remain in jail pending further proceedings.

The Ramsey County criminal complaint alleges that when the woman got out of her vehicle about 7:25 a.m., Nunn approached her with the gun. After the woman grabbed the barrel of the gun, he pushed her to the ground and then forced her back into the vehicle at gunpoint.

He ordered her to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash, then made her drive to a South Minneapolis park. At the park, he dropped her off and then drove to the other side of the park ,where he abandoned the vehicle.

He was arrested Sept. 17 in Minneapolis.

Nunn has a string of felony convictions including for forgery, theft, burglary and shoplifting.

