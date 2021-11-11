St. Paul man pleads guilty to shooting ex-girlfriend and her two kids; prosecutors to ask for 72 years

Nov. 11—A St. Paul man pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend and her two children in January.

TeKeith Jones, 27, admitted to killing D'Zondria D. Wallace, 30, La'Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja'Corbie Wallace, 11, in their home in the 700 block of Jessie Street on Jan. 31.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said Wednesday they are asking for more than 72 years. If Jones is a model prisoner, his sentence could be reduced to 48 years.

Prosecutors are asking that Jones be given consecutive sentencings, which means he will serve a set amount of years for each victim — 28 years, plus 22, plus 22, according to the plea agreement.

He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 23 in Ramsey County District Court.

At the crime scene, investigators found 14 spent shell casings. The 11-year-old had been shot five times, the 14-year-old had been shot twice and the mother had been shot 10 times.

Ja'Corbie Wallace was barely alive when officers arrived. They asked him who had shot him, and he said, "Keith."

When officers found and arrested Jones, he said he had shot the children to save them from their mother.

"Hell yeah, I saved them," he said, pointing upward. "They can go up there and be holy."