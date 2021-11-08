St. Paul man pleads guilty to beating, robbing man on Green Line having a seizure

Nov. 8—A St. Paul man pleaded guilty earlier this month to beating and robbing a man having a seizure on the Green Line light rail in December.

Joseph Ray Conley Jr., 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in Ramsey County District Court Nov. 5. He will be sentenced Dec. 17.

According to the plea agreement, he will get five years of probation and no further jail time. The judge can accept or reject the agreement.

On Dec. 30, 2020, around 4 p.m., Metro Transit police were dispatched to an eastbound light rail car at the Dale Street Station in St. Paul.

Surveillance video and witnesses show Conley sitting down beside a man who appeared to be having a seizure.

Conley struck the man in the head, dragged him to the floor, stomped on his legs, punched him in the stomach and then went through his pockets and removed his shoes.

Other passengers attempted to shield the man from Conley. The man later told police he felt like he was blacking out or having a seizure.

Conley violated probation from a 2015 case in which he threatened a man with a gun during an argument. For that case he served 64 days in the Ramsey County jail and was put on probation for seven years. He also violated probation conditions from a 2018 felony drug conviction in which he spent 78 days in the Ramsey County jail and was put on probation for three years.