St. Paul man sentenced to 1 year in prison for voicemail threats against U.S. representative

A St. Paul man was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison for threatening a California member of the U.S. House of Representatives last year.

Jason Robert Burham Karimi, 32, pleaded guilty in September to one count of interstate communication of a threat, according to a news release issued by the office of Andrew Luger, U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota.

Karimi will also spend two years on supervised release after completing his yearlong prison term, according to authorities, who didn’t identify the lawmaker.

On Jan. 11, 2021, Karimi left a voicemail at the California office of the U.S. representative threatening to cause “pain in every way possible” and “make it so you can’t even walk in anything but a wheelchair,” according to the criminal complaint against him.

Karimi also alluded to recent vandalism to the lawmaker’s home. Days earlier, the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been vandalized.

FBI investigators identified the source of the call as a Tracphone owned by Karimi and asked to speak with him outside the St. Paul apartment building where he was living at the time, the complaint said.

When the FBI agents asked Karimi if he knew why they wanted to interview him, Karimi responded, “Is it about the voicemails?” according to the complaint.

He went on to tell investigators that his voicemail was only intended to cause the representative “political pain,” adding that he worked as an “activist/lobbyist for the marijuana industry” and frequently used threats to get people’s attention.

