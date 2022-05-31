St. Paul man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trafficking meth, gun violations

A St. Paul man was sentenced last week to 13 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking and firearms violations.

As part of a drug trafficking conspiracy, Chue Xiong, 39, and co-defendant Matthew Hines, 37, of Brooklyn Center, coordinated and facilitated the distribution of methamphetamine and collected the proceeds to send back to their supplier, according to the U.S. District attorney’s office.

In May 2020, law enforcement officials saw Xiong leave Hines’s residence carrying a brown bag. Xiong’s car was stopped and authorities found approximately 1.4 kilograms of meth in the bag and another 614 grams of the drug in the pocket of the driver’s side door, according to court documents. A 9mm handgun under the driver’s side floor mat.

Agents later recovered at Xiong’s apartment an AR-223 caliber rifle, nine loaded 223 magazines, two loaded Glock semi-automatic handguns, $7,691 in cash and 643.9 grams of meth.

Hines is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

