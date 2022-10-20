St. Paul man sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping woman in Minneapolis, taking her to Wisconsin

A St. Paul man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in federal prison for kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in Minneapolis and bringing her across state lines.

In July, Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of kidnapping in connection with the February incident that began in North Minneapolis, continued into Wisconsin and ended in St. Paul.

According to state and federal court documents, Fasig kicked in the window of the woman’s home, kidnapped her at gunpoint and forced her into his SUV. She had an order for protection in place against Fasig, who she used to date.

Fasig drove the woman to Wisconsin, where he repeatedly threatened her with a rifle and a hammer he kept on his lap. He barricaded a bedroom door with a bed so she could not leave.

The next day, after realizing law enforcement was surveilling his home, Fasig left with the woman in his SUV. After a high-speed pursuit, he fled on foot but was caught and arrested in St. Paul.

Fasig has a 2018 kidnapping conviction in which he was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court to five years in prison. He was released from prison in June 2021 and put on supervised release until January 2023.

