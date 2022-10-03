St. Paul man sentenced to 17 years for pair of violent robberies
A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison and four years of supervised release for shooting a Bloomington restaurant owner during a robbery and robbing a liquor store in St. Paul’s Macalester-Groveland a week later.
Devon Dwayne Reginald Glover, 23, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty in May to one count each of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
According to court documents, Glover and his co-defendant Marshawn Michael Davison, 21, robbed Penn Lake Roast Beef on June 16, 2020. Glover shot the restaurant owner, then took cash from the register.
A week later, Glover physically assaulted an employee at McCafferty’s Fine Wine and Spirits and stole cash from the register.
Davison, of Columbia Heights, pleaded guilty in May to one count of robbery and was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.
