St. Paul man sentenced to 18 months for assault, attempted robbery of USPS employee

Nick Woltman, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Jul. 30—A St. Paul man was sentenced this week to 18 months in prison for assaulting and attempting to rob an Oakdale postal worker.

James Wilbert Jackson, Jr., 23, pleaded guilty in March to one count of assault and attempted robbery of a U.S. Postal Service employee, according to court documents. Following his prison sentence, Jackson will serve three years of supervised release.

"This defendant attacked an innocent U.S. Postal Service employee, a public servant, who was simply doing his job," acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk said in a news release. "Postal workers are frontline employees who serve the public during challenging times, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and they deserve to be safe and free from violence as they carry out their duties."

On June 4, 2020, Jackson attempted several times to pick up a package from an Oakdale post office, according to the his plea agreement with prosecutors. Each time, a postal supervisor refused to release the package to Jackson because his name and address didn't match those of the package's sender or the recipient.

Shortly before the post office closed, Jackson leapt over the counter and ran into the back office, where the postal supervisor attempted to stop him.

Jackson punched the supervisor several times before other postal employees were able to restrain him, leaving the supervisor with cuts and bruises on his head, along with a broken finger on his left hand, the plea agreement said.

When investigators searched the package Jackson was trying to retrieve, they found it contained about 500 grams of marijuana.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Developers to be banned from building on land in danger of flooding

    Developers are to be blocked from building on land at risk of flooding, with the Environment Secretary warning that climate change is heightening the threat of deluges destroying homes. On Thursday, the Government will set out plans to channel £860 million into 1,000 flood defence schemes this year as part of a package of measures to better protect households, business premises and infrastructure. Improvements to flood insurance will also be announced in an effort to encourage the installation o

  • DOJ issues guidance cautioning states on so-called election 'audits'

    The Justice Department on Wednesday released guidance intended to caution states embarking on so-called post-election 'audits' of vote counts for the 2020 presidential election that they must not run afoul of federal voting laws. The guidance, previously previewed last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland in his policy address on voting rights, outlines federal statutes that the department says elections officials must adhere to during such "audits," such as preserving all federal elections materials and making sure they're not tampered with. "This document sets down a marker that says the Justice Department is concerned about this, and we will be following this closely," a DOJ official told reporters on a media conference call Wednesday.

  • Botswana pays equivalent of $15 a dose for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

    Botswana's health minister said on Friday that the government was paying the equivalent of $15 a dose for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech and almost $29 a dose for U.S. company Moderna's shot. African countries have struggled to procure enough vaccines in the global scramble for doses, with coverage secured through World Health Organization (WHO) and African Union (AU)-backed schemes so far falling short of the continent's needs. Under pressure over a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, health minister Edwin Dikoloti revealed how much the diamond-rich southern African country was paying in bilateral deals with pharmaceutical companies Sinovac, Moderna and India's Bharat Biotech.

  • Greenland experienced 'massive' ice melt this week, scientists say

    With climate change fueling high temperatures across the Arctic, Greenland lost a massive amount of ice on Wednesday with enough melting to cover the U.S. state of Florida in 2 inches (5.1 cm) of water, scientists said. It was the third-biggest ice loss for Greenland in a single day since 1950. The rapid melt followed warm air being trapped over the Arctic island by a change in atmospheric circulation patterns, scientists said, noting that there could be more ice lost.

  • Philadelphia election officials reject 'forensic' audit request

    (Reuters) -Philadelphia election officials on Friday voted to reject a Republican lawmaker's request for access to the city's voting machines as part of a "forensic investigation" into the 2020 election, setting the stage for a possible legal battle. The board of commissioners, composed of two Democrats and one Republican, voted unanimously not to comply with the request from state Senator Doug Mastriano, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has promoted his false stolen-election claims. After the vote at a public meeting, Chairwoman Lisa Deeley signed a letter to Mastriano saying the city's 2020 election and 2021 primary were "secure, fair, and free from interference" and warning his probe would cost taxpayers $35 million because it would lead to the decertification of its voting machines.

  • What does high COVID transmission mean? Map shows you areas where CDC recommends masks

    The CDC said this week that fully vaccinated people who are in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission levels should wear face masks in public indoor settings.

  • Video Shows White Texas Deputy Laying on Black Teen as She Screams 'I Can't Breathe'

    Another day, another violent arrest of a Black person that began with an alleged nonviolent offense.

  • Officers at traffic stop discover 2 deceased children's bodies

    Baltimore County police officers discovered the bodies of two deceased children Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Essex. County police said officers conducted a traffic stop just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane. During the stop, officers discovered the bodies of two deceased children. The children's bodies were taken to the medical examiner's office, and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

  • He went door to door for work — then man kills Indiana woman who was beheaded, cops say

    The victim was also missing most of her fingers and all of her toes, police said.

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Family has baby shower for pregnant 12-year-old, her accused rapist, Oklahoma cops say

    Police arrested a 24-year-old man as the young girl went into labor with his child.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief pleads guilty to beating man who allegedly tried to drown baby

    A defense attorney for the former chief says the guilty plea marks the next step in being able to “move forward with his life.”

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi

  • How will legal system look at group who stoned a gunman in Fort Worth? Experts weigh in

    Legal experts said while it seems clear the group was acting in self-defense, the legal parameters of a self-defense claim can be tricky.

  • 5 people injured, including two critically, in shooting in South Carolina, cops say

    “That means more grieving mothers,” the police chief said.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Stolen 1968 Pontiac Tempest Recovered After Nearly A Decade

    Justice has been served!

  • Florida Keys sheriff’s office accuses detective of stealing lobsters

    A veteran Florida Keys detective was charged with misdemeanor theft after an internal investigation revealed he stole six spiny lobsters from a boat he pulled over last year, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.