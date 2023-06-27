St. Paul man sentenced to 20 years for killing ex’s new boyfriend

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend outside an apartment building in the city’s North End in 2021.

Larry Rucker, 42, received his sentence from Ramsey County District Judge Kellie Charles in connection with the shooting death of 48-year-old Demond A. Bingham of Little Canada. A jury in April convicted Rucker of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a gun.

Officers found Bingham with a gunshot wound to his chest outside an apartment at Albemarle and Milford streets — a block west of Rice Street — around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 23. A handgun was found near his feet. It had not been fired.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Rucker had become jealous of Bingham, who was her new boyfriend, and that they “got into it” outside the apartment building, which is near Lewis Park.

Bingham’s cousin told officers that Bingham called him and asked to meet at a cul-de-sac behind Born’s Bar. He told officers that once there Bingham said he was “having problems with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend” and that he was still in the area, the complaint read.

The cousin told police he wanted to confront Rucker, but Bingham told him to “forget about it” and that he was going to get a drink at Born’s Bar. The cousin said he left and that Bingham then called him a second time saying he was having more problems with Rucker. When he returned, he found Bingham dead in the cul-de-sac.

Nephew heard gunshots

Officers spoke to Bingham’s nephew, who said he gave his uncle a ride to the girlfriend’s apartment the night of the shooting and his uncle said he was “having problems with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend who was mad” about the relationship, the complaint read.

The nephew said he got a second call from his uncle asking him to return. Once there, Bingham told his nephew that he “didn’t feel safe and that he was being played with,” the complaint read.

The nephew said his uncle pointed out a man and they began walking in his direction. He said the man told Bingham not to come closer, but Bingham did, and he saw the man reach for something. He said he heard gunshots before getting into his vehicle and driving off.

Surveillance video from the apartment building shows Rucker go inside at 9:43 p.m. before eventually returning outside. At 10:12 p.m., Bingham “yelled at Rucker that he didn’t have a firearm and wasn’t afraid to die” before he entered the building, the complaint read.

Bingham left the building at 10:29 p.m. and looked in Rucker’s direction. Three shots were fired by someone who was not visible on video, and Bingham walked out of camera view. Rucker is seen on video firing a fourth and final shot that struck and killed Bingham. Rucker and a man with him fled on foot.

Faced 30 year sentence

Rucker was charged in October 2021, with the criminal complaint and an arrest warrant sealed. He was arrested last August in Minneapolis’ Powderhorn neighborhood.

At last week’s sentencing, prosecutors asked Judge Charles to give Rucker a 366-month prison term, which was recommended in a presentence investigation.

Meanwhile, Rucker’s attorney, Wyatt Arneson, asked for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines and a 141-month sentence. In a pre-sentencing motion, Arneson argued that Bingham was an aggressor and said that he had pointed his handgun at Rucker. Charles granted the motion, giving Rucker 240 months.

He received credit for 324 days already served in custody.

Related Articles