St. Paul man sentenced to 7 years for starting gunfight that killed stepson at Woodbury grad party

On the night of his death, 14-year-old Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl reached out to his stepfather, Keith Dawson, and said that he and his brother had just been robbed at gunpoint outside a high school graduation party in Woodbury.

But Dawson did not resolve the dispute that night in 2021 by contacting police or by other “peaceful means,” prosecutors argued.

He took a gun to the party and opened fire on a group from his SUV — triggering return gunfire that killed Hobbs-Ekdahl, a Maplewood teen who had just finished his freshman year at Tartan High School in Oakdale.

“This did not need to happen this way,” prosecutor Cheri Townsend said Friday in a Washington County courtroom during Dawson’s sentencing hearing.

Judge Francis Green III went on to accept Dawson’s previous guilty plea to drive-by shooting and sentenced the 36-year-old from St. Paul to seven years in prison. Green’s sentence was a downward durational departure from state sentencing guidelines.

Plea negotiations

In plea negotiations, the prosecution agreed to cap its sentencing argument at just over 8½ years, which was the bottom of the presumptive sentencing range based on Dawson’s criminal history.

Dawson’s attorney Travis Kowitz argued for “leniency” and a five-year prison term, saying that his client’s “life sentence is guilt … as a result of his decision.”

Green noted how Dawson has shown remorse and taken responsibility for his actions. He said although one can understand how Dawson wanted to protect his stepsons that night, “violence only brought more violence.”

Three others also were charged in connection with the shooting. Cases are pending for Enrique L. Davila, 25 and Xavier L. Hudson, 19. In June, Jaden L. Townsend, 20, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. An aiding and abetting second-degree murder charge was dismissed.

Confrontation

According to court documents, Davila, Hudson and Townsend allegedly confronted Hobbs-Ekdahl, his brother Davion and others with guns near the party in the 6100 block of Edgewood Road around 10:30 p.m. on June 5.

Davion told police that Davila stuck a gun in his ribs and warned him, “Don’t try anything,” court documents state. Townsend then slapped him in the face.

Hobbs-Ekdahl and his brother and their friends then left the party. He called his stepdad.

Dawson met his stepsons and their friends in Maplewood and encouraged them to return to the party with him so the perpetrators “would stop messing with them,” according to the criminal complaint against him.

Dawson drove his SUV, while the others followed closely behind in a car. When they arrived, Davila, Townsend and Hudson were standing near an SUV parked on the street. Dawson fired six or seven shots toward the group, he later admitted to authorities.

Someone in the group returned fire, striking Hobbs-Ekdahl in the back as he rode in the car that was trailing Dawson’s SUV. The bullet passed through the boy’s right lung and his heart.

Dawson moved the boy into his vehicle. Police arrived, spotted Dawson’s SUV and pursued him to Regions Hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead. A medical examiner determined the cause of death to be “exsanguination” — blood loss — due to the gunshot wound.

40 bullet casings

Investigators later found about 40 bullet casings at the scene, as well as bullet holes in several homes and vehicles at the site of the party.

Dawson previously was convicted of eight felonies dating back to 2004, including for first-degree burglary in 2013 that made him ineligible to possess a firearm. He had a drive-by shooting conviction in 2014.

Hobbs-Ekdahl’s mother, Trisha, who is Dawson’s wife, was among a large group at Friday’s sentencing there to support Dawson.

Dawson addressed the judge, stopping several times to wipe tears.

He called the shooting “the worst day of my life. I regret all of it. I love my family, my kids.”

