St. Paul man sentenced for assaulting woman in fast food drive-thru

A 45-year man who admitted to attacking a 70-year-old woman for not pulling her car forward in the drive-through of a St. Paul Burger King — the same place he stabbed a man in 2019 — was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison.

Jason John Morales grabbed the woman by the hair on the back of her head and tried “yanking her out of the car window,” according to the June 27 criminal complaint charging him with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and third-degree assault.

The woman was left with a “very large area” of hair missing from the back of her head, the complaint said.

After reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Morales, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty on Sept. 26 to third-degree assault in exchange for the robbery charge being dismissed at sentencing.

At the time of the June 26 offense, he was on supervised probation after being convicted of stabbing a man in the stomach and chest inside the Burger King at 695 E. Seventh St. in 2019.

The victim in the latest case told St. Paul police officers that Burger King employees asked her to pull forward to wait for her order. Morales then pulled up to the window behind her. After a few minutes, he yelled at the woman to move. She said she responded by telling him she’d been asked to pull forward to wait, and that there was plenty of room for him to go around her car.

Morales reached in the woman’s car and, when he couldn’t open the door, he reached in again and grabbed the woman by the hair on the back of her head and tried “yanking her out of the car window,” the charges read. He then drove out of the parking lot.

Previous incident

According to a February 2019 criminal complaint, Morales and a 36-year-old man got into a beef at the Listening House drop-in homeless shelter before it spilled over to the nearby Burger King. A witness described Morales as being the aggressor during the incident.

Morales pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and his attorney argued for a dispositional departure, which he received. Ramsey County District Judge Robert Awsumb in July 2019 sentenced Morales to 21 months in prison and stayed the term in lieu of five years of probation, which came with several conditions, including that he stay out of trouble.

At the September plea hearing on the latest case, Judge Mitchell executed the stayed 21-month term and Morales was sent to Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud, where he appeared before the judge Thursday via Zoom. The two sentences will run concurrent.

