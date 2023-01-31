St. Paul man sentenced for attempted murder of his child’s mother in Minneapolis

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the attempted murder of his child’s mother, a Minneapolis police forensic scientist who was shot in the neck and forearm at a supervised parenting center in April.

A Hennepin County jury in November found Timothy Allen Amacher, 41, guilty of aiding in first-degree attempted murder and aiding an accomplice after the fact for the April 20 shooting of Nicole Lenway outside FamilyWise in southeast Minneapolis. Judge Sheren Askalani’s sentence Monday was the maximum allowed for Amacher under state guidelines.

The alleged shooter — 24-year-old Colleen Purificacion Larson, who was Amacher’s girlfriend — has been charged with first-degree attempted murder. Larson, of Woodbury, is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pretrial hearing.

At the time of the shooting, Amacher was inside the center visiting with his 5-year-old son. According to a June court document, Larson admitted to prosecutors and investigators in a May 24 jail interview that she shot Lenway, 33. Larson said she and Amacher had discussed killing Lenway a week or two before the shooting and that he told her which gun to use.

