St. Paul man sentenced for crash that injured 2 young passengers in Dakota County

A St. Paul man who pleaded guilty to injuring two young passengers in a crash after he fled officers in Hastings last year has been sentenced to jail time and probation.

Ko Ko, 31, had a warrant and a revoked driver’s license when he sped away from a traffic stop on May 30, 2022, according to charging documents. After leading police on a 5-mile chase, he crashed after an officer punctured his tires.

In the crash, a 4-year-old boy suffered fractured vertebrae, fractures to his face and sternum and a dislocated shoulder. A 3-year-old girl suffered a broken arm, charging documents said.

Ko’s girlfriend, who was also in the car, told police Ko didn’t want to stop because he had an arrest warrant after failing to meet the conditions of his release for an earlier drug charge and failing to appear for an April court hearing.

After the crash, Ko was charged in Dakota County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular operation resulting in substantial bodily harm with gross negligence and fleeing police in a motor vehicle resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Ko entered a guilty plea to the two counts of criminal vehicular operation in September. The fleeing a peace officer charge was dismissed. He’ll serve 120 days in jail with 72 days credit for time already served, and three years of supervised probation. Dakota County jail records show he was booked Thursday afternoon after his sentencing hearing.

Conditions for Ko include a chemical dependency evaluation and treatment. He must remain law-abiding. The court is investigating any lawsuits tied to the children’s injuries and ordering Ko to pay $1,000 to each child out of pocket.

Spotted at gas station

Court records filed in 2022 detail the chase that led to the crash and injuries. According to charging documents:

During the afternoon on May 30, a Dakota County sheriff’s office sergeant saw a white sedan in the parking lot of a Hastings gas station. Ko, the registered owner of the car, had a revoked driver’s license.

When the sergeant pulled around in the gas station, Ko sped out of the parking lot and headed north on State Highway 316, and blew through a stop sign at 33rd Street.

The sergeant followed Ko with lights and sirens, but Ko accelerated to speeds of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone and weaved in and out of traffic. As the pursuit continued, the sergeant learned Ko had an arrest warrant.

Ko blew through a red light at U.S. Highway 61 and County Road 47, and drove northbound in a southbound lane of U.S. 61 near state Highway 55.

After a Hastings police officer using stop sticks punctured one of Ko’s tires at Seventh Street, Ko lost control of his car and crashed into a brick sign. He got out of the car and fled into a wooded area.

When officers reached the crashed vehicle, they found Ko’s girlfriend in the front passenger seat and two children who were injured.

Officers searched the area but could not find Ko. His ID was found near the front driver’s seat of the car.

Ko’s criminal history includes convictions for receiving stolen property in 2017 in Yellow Medicine County and fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle in 2018 in Ramsey County.

