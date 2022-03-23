St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for New Year’s Eve shooting at Mall of America

A St. Paul man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in prison for a New Year’s Eve shooting at the Mall of America that wounded two people and prompted a 45-minute lockdown at the Bloomington shopping center.

Kahlil Markell Wiley, 18, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of second-degree assault, admitting that he fired a single shot in the crowded mall, striking one man in the leg and grazing the shoulder of another, according to a guilty plea filed on March 11 in Hennepin County District Court.

Under Wiley’s plea agreement with the Hennepin County attorney’s office, he was sentenced to 45 months in prison and will have to pay restitution.

“In accordance with the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines, the presumptive sentence for his offense was 36-months,” the Hennepin County attorney’s office said in a news release. “The aggravating factor of shooting the male victim in front of children was the reason for the additional nine months Wiley agreed to.”

A second assault charge against Wiley was dropped.

On Dec. 31, Wiley was on the third floor of the Mall of America about 4:50 p.m., when one of the victims and his friend saw Wiley and began to chase him, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators later learned that the man was upset with Wiley over a previous dispute.

The victim told police that as he was chasing Wiley, Wiley turned, pulled out a handgun and shot him in the leg.

A second man — a bystander — was grazed in the shoulder when the bullet fired by Wiley ricocheted off a railing after passing through the first victim’s leg. The second victim was treated at the scene.

The shooting led to a 45-minute lockdown of the mall and prompted officials to cancel a planned New Year’s Eve celebration.

Wiley was arrested a few days later during a traffic stop in Roseville. Police found a firearm in his possession.

According to the charges, Wiley admitted to the shooting but said he fired in self-defense.

A 19-year-old St. Paul man arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting Wiley was freed after prosecutors determined Wiley had acted alone.

