St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 9 years for fatally shooting friend

Jul. 16—A St. Paul man received a nearly 9-year sentence Thursday for fatally shooting a 22-year-old, who'd been his friend since childhood, in an alleged dispute over a firearm.

Michael Cordell Garland, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. As part of a plea deal, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office agreed to drop charges of second-degree murder and crime committed for the benefit of a gang.

Kacey Feiner died early Sept. 7, 2019, after he was shot seven to 11 times in St. Paul's Battle Creek neighborhood. Garland and Feiner, who'd "recently been in a feud over a firearm," were members of different gangs, according to the criminal complaint. The gangs are both based on St. Paul's East Side and are usually affiliated with each other.

However, Garland's attorneys, A.L. Brown and Marcus Almon, wrote in a motion in March that investigative reports indicated Garland was not a member of the gang described in the complaint.

Feiner and Garland exchanged text messages just before Feiner was shot, in which they talked about shooting and fighting, according to the complaint.

Feiner was on Glenridge Avenue between McKnight Road and Winthrop Street with a group of people when he was shot. The shooter ran to a vehicle, which sped away, the complaint said.

A woman who helped raise Feiner and called him her son asked the court on Thursday to allow the case to go to trial "so justice can be served accordingly." Feiner was not a threat to Garland, she wrote in a statement that was read in court.

Addressing Garland, she wrote, "I want you to know that you took our son, our brother and family all for nothing, but you will have to live with what you did for the rest of your life."

Garland, who received a sentence of 8 years and seven months, was credited for nearly two years served because he's been jailed since September 2019.