St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 5 years for shooting man who interrupted catalytic converter theft

Nick Ferraro, Pioneer Press
A 22-year-old St. Paul man was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in prison for shooting a man who interrupted the theft of a catalytic converter at a business in the city’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

Kaw Bleh Htoo in August pleaded guilty to second-degree assault-dangerous weapon-substantial bodily harm and two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery in connection with the Feb. 21 incident that wounded the man, who suffered a broken pelvis from the gunshot.

Ramsey County District Judge Adam Yang sentenced Htoo to 58 months in prison, giving him credit for 132 days already served in custody.

Htoo’s accomplice, Eh Ler Pweh, was sentenced in July to three years of probation on a first-degree attempted aggravated robbery conviction; a second count was dismissed. Pweh, 19, of St. Paul, also was given 70 days in the Ramsey County Correctional Facility, a sentence that he had already completed by being jailed after his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint against Htoo:

Police were called to the business at 2350 Territorial Road around 3:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting and attempted theft. Officers spoke to the man, who’d been shot in the buttocks, as he was being loaded into an ambulance.

He told officers he had been at work and saw a dark Toyota Scion sedan park next to a co-worker’s Toyota Tundra pickup truck. He said it is a quiet parking lot, but they have had catalytic convertor thefts in the past.

He said he went to the parking lot to investigate and saw someone in the driver’s seat of the car and someone under the truck. He said he heard a sawing noise and saw legs sticking out, so he put his foot on one of the legs and yelled, “Stop that!” the complaint states.

He said he heard a gunshot, then realized he’d been shot. He fell to the ground and crawled back to the business, where co-workers helped him until police arrived.

Surveillance video from the business shows the incident as the man had described, according to police. It shows the two suspects flee the area in the sedan while the wounded man was lying in the parking lot.

Two days later, officers on patrol near Rice and Front streets spotted a car matching the Scion. It ran a red light and crashed into a snowbank on Sylvan Street. Three males fled on foot.

Officers chased and arrested Pweh, who’d been driving, and three other males. A black 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in the area where Pweh was taken into custody. The gun’s magazine was missing and its serial number scratched off.

The car had been reported stolen from Forest Street in St. Paul on Feb. 2.

When interviewed, Pweh said that when he bought the gun, the serial number had already been scratched off. He admitted to trying to steal the catalytic converter, but refused to tell investigators who shot the man, according to the complaint. Pweh said he knew the car was stolen.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Pweh’s cell phone, which showed text messages between him and Htoo that referenced “cutting,” the complaint read. Htoo’s cell phone was also traced back to the business at the time of the shooting.

Htoo was arrested May 25 at a residence on Bush Avenue in St. Paul. He had an active Dakota County warrant.

In an interview with investigators, Htoo initially denied involvement in the shooting. When faced with evidence, he admitted he was the shooter and asked how much time he faced. He said it was an accident and that he was scared of the victim, who was bigger and was kicking Pweh while he was under the car.

