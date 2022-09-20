St. Paul man sentenced for punching Washington County deputy, fleeing in stolen car

A career criminal has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for punching a Washington County sheriff’s deputy in the face and then fleeing authorities in a stolen SUV.

Nicholaos Michael Kremetis, 34, of St. Paul, was convicted Monday of theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and sentenced to concurrent prison terms of 45 and 25 months in connection with the September 2021 incident, which began in Stillwater and ended after he crashed into another vehicle in downtown St. Paul.

Kremetis pleaded guilty to the charges in July. In keeping with a plea agreement, Washington County District Judge Juanita Freeman dismissed five other charges filed in the case: possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal vehicular operation and fleeing a peace officer.

However, because Kremetis is defined as a career criminal under state statute, Freeman deviated from the presumptive prison sentence and gave him an upward durational departure sentence of 45 months on the auto theft conviction, according to court records.

Kremetis’ felony criminal record stretches back to 2013, with five convictions of fleeing police, four for burglary, two for drug possession and three for fraud.

Last year’s incident started at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 14800 block of North 62nd Street in Stillwater when Kremetis spotted a deputy in an unmarked car parked on the street. Kremetis, wanted on numerous felony warrants, was known to be at a residence in the area and was under surveillance, according to the criminal complaint.

Kremetis allegedly drove past Deputy Anthony Palmer, who was not in uniform, and then circled back several times. He “then pulled up next to where Deputy Palmer was parked … and yelled to Deputy Palmer, asking if he was okay,” the complaint states. “When Deputy Palmer said that he was, Kremetis pulled forward, then backed up and approached Deputy Palmer, asked who he was, and told him to get out of his car.”

Story continues

Palmer radioed for backup and exited his patrol vehicle. Kremetis then punched him in the face, striking him on his chin.

Kremetis ignored orders to get on the ground, eluded another deputy and drove away in a stolen Chevrolet Suburban “at a high rate of speed,” the complaint states.

Police and deputies chased Kremetis on Highways 96 and 95, along westbound Minnesota 36 and through the East Side of St. Paul and into downtown. Kremetis then crashed head-on into another vehicle at West Seventh and Wabasha streets at 10 p.m.

A woman and her daughter who were inside the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several .410 shotgun shells were found on the floor of the stolen SUV below the driver’s seat and from the cargo area; Kremetis is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because of a prior conviction. The Suburban was stolen on Sept. 23, and Kremitis’ driving privileges had been revoked, the complaint states.

Related Articles