St. Paul man sentenced for reckless discharge after firing bullet that struck cousin in head

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to five years in prison for shooting his cousin in the head on St. Paul’s East Side in 2019.

Michael Issiah Lane’s cousin survived his injuries, and Lane was charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting. Those charges were dismissed last week after Lane, 33, pleaded guilty to two added charges — reckless discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Judge David Brown on Wednesday accepted the plea deal, which included the 60-month prison term, and handed down the sentence.

Dennis Gerhardstein, Ramsey County attorney’s office spokesman, said Monday that Lane admitted to firing the shot that hit his cousin in the head and that the confession was “an essential part of the plea agreement.”

A call to Lane’s attorney Monday for comment was not returned.

According to court documents, Lane and his 27-year-old cousin showed up at a friend’s residence in the 1600 block of Beech Street on Aug. 15, 2019, after a night out. Lane woke up a woman who lived there along with her husband and tried to speak to the husband about an injury the husband suffered recently, because Lane wanted to avenge it, the complaint said.

Lane had a gun on him at the time, and was drunk, so his cousin told him they should leave, the complaint said.

As the woman was walking the men downstairs, Lane pointed the gun at the back of his cousin’s head, as if to shoot him, but then put the gun back in his pocket, the woman told investigators.

She said that after letting the men out the back door, she heard a gunshot and the victim telling Lane to either give him back his gun or shoot him, the complaint said.

The woman walked into her backyard to see what was going on, and that’s when she said she heard Lane say, “I ain’t giving you (expletive),” before holding up a gun a few feet from a car the cousin was sitting in and pulling the trigger, the complaint said.

Shortly thereafter, Lane kicked in her front door and told her that someone had shot at the two men, the complaint said. Then he instructed her to tell police that she saw a man in a red and white jersey shoot at them, leading them to fire back. Police found Lane’s cousin unconscious with a gunshot wound to his head; he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit with very little brain activity, the complaint said.

Lane fled the scene before police arrived and later declined to talk to investigators about the charges while in custody in Olmsted County on a separate gun charge.

Lane remained jailed in Ramsey County until March 24, 2020, when he posted a $250,000 bond. He then failed to appear at a November 2021 hearing in the case and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested in December 2022 at a home in Kankakee, Ill., about an hour south of Chicago.

As part of last week’s sentence, Lane will receive credit for 306 days already served in custody.

