St. Paul man sentenced for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl on Green Line train

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on a Green Line train.

Brandon Trumanue Lindsey, 39, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in August and was sentenced Monday by Ramsey County District Judge Kelly Olmstead.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl boarded the train at the Rice Street stop at 8:35 p.m. Sept. 2, 2021, to ride to the Dinkytown area near the University of Minnesota. As she was getting on the train, a man later identified by police as Lindsey asked her to hold the door for him. He sat near her and offered her marijuana, which she declined. She told police she could smell alcohol on him.

Lindsey then grabbed the back of her neck and forced her head into his lap, demanding she perform oral sex on him while he groped her, the complaint states. He got off the train. The girl continued to Dinkytown, told her sister what happened and police were called.

Surveillance video inside the train car captured the attack. Police recognized Lindsey, found him on a train and arrested him on Sept. 14, 2021. He resisted police by screaming and kicking at officers, the complaint states.

Broke a probation deal

Lindsey pleaded guilty to the charge after reaching an agreement with prosecutors that included staying a prison term, putting him on probation and requiring sex offender treatment.

At his Aug. 12, 2022, plea hearing, Olmstead signed off on his release from jail under several conditions, which included that he cooperate with a pre-sentence investigation and return to court for his Nov. 28 sentencing. He posted a $60,000 cash bond.

But Lindsey did not complete the pre-sentence investigation and skipped out on the sentencing, which caused the plea deal to be taken off the table.

Lindsey was picked up and jailed on an arrest warrant Dec. 7, and sat before Olmstead on Monday for his sentencing.

Lindsey’s attorney, Joseph Vaccaro, told Olmstead that Lindsey is adamant he missed his previous sentencing hearing because he was sick with COVID. Vaccaro said he has no record of Lindsey notifying him he could not make it.

Vaccaro asked Olmstead to follow the plea agreement and sentence Lindsey to probation, which he said would allow Lindsey to go through sex offender treatment.

Olmstead told Lindsey that if he did have COVID, he was right in “not stepping foot in the courthouse. But I don’t have a record to show that.”

Olmstead said Lindsey’s failure to do the pre-sentence investigation alone “broke this deal” and it showed he is not amenable to probation. She gave him 60 months in prison, with credit for 439 days he already had served in custody.

Lindsey’s criminal record includes convictions for drugs, trespassing, theft, indecent exposure and public lewdness.

