St. Paul man shot, dismembered, dumped in Lake Superior, charges say

Jul. 19—A St. Paul man who disappeared nearly a month ago was shot to death and dismembered before being thrown into Lake Superior from a fishing boat, according to charges filed late last week.

The remains of 34-year-old Richard Anthony Balsimo were discovered Thursday and Friday off the shore of Grand Portage by divers working with investigators, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Monday in a news release. A Duluth man has been arrested and charged in the case, but the BCA said further charges are anticipated.

Robert Thomas West, 41, is accused of helping the man who allegedly killed Balsimo dispose of his body. West faces one count each of aiding an offender and interfering with a dead body, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Cook County District Court. No attorney for West is listed in court documents.

In the complaint against West, prosecutors say another man fatally shot Balsimo on June 20, the last day Balsimo was seen alive in St. Paul. As of Monday afternoon, however, only West had been charged in the case.

A woman — identified in court documents as Subject 3 — told investigators she met up with West and another man on June 20 at West's home, according to the complaint.

The other man seemed nervous about something he had in his car, and Subject 3 saw bullet holes in his front passenger seat, the complaint said.

On June 22, West allegedly asked the woman if she knew anyone with a boat who could take him out fishing. The woman put West in touch with a commercial fisherman she knew in Grand Portage.

West and Subject 3 drove separately out to Grand Portage that day to meet the fisherman. On the way, the pair stopped at a campground, where Subject 3 asked West if he was paranoid, according to the complaint.

"Ya, with a dead body in the back," West allegedly replied, referring to his pickup.

When they arrived in Grand Portage that night, West asked the fisherman to take him out onto Lake Superior so he could dispose of some valuables that belonged to his grandmother, the complaint said.

Out on the lake, West dropped two 5-gallon buckets and a large tote into the water, telling the fisherman the tote contained the remains of a dog, according to the complaint.

Back in Duluth the next day, West allegedly told Subject 3 that the man who was at his home three days earlier had shot Balsimo in self-defense, and that Balsimo's body had been "chopped up" in a camper.

If convicted on both counts, West faces up to 23 years in prison.