Mar. 20—A St. Paul man who confronted thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter early Sunday was shot in the arm and chest, police said.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting occurred about 2:40 a.m. on the 1100 block of Marion Street. The thieves then fled, police said.

The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to Regions Hospital.