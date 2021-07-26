St. Paul man suspected of selling drugs that caused 19-year-old's overdose in Rochester, charges say

Jul. 26—A St. Paul man police believe may be connected to an overdose death in Rochester, Minn., was charged Monday for three drug-related offenses.

Jimmie Lee Campbell, 56, was charged with one count of first-degree sale of drugs, and two counts of possession.

According to the criminal complaint, Rochester police received a tip in late spring that Campbell was selling drugs. Officers began watching him and recorded his behavior over several weeks. He was seen meeting with multiple individuals in parking lots and spent a great deal of time trying to avoid being followed, according to the complaint.

Using a warrant, police arrested Campbell about 10 a.m. July 21 and searched his vehicle finding what amounted to 200 doses of heroin, the complaint states. He also had cocaine, pills and counterfeit oxycodone.

Police believe he may have sold the heroin and fentanyl that a 19-year-old overdosed on in Rochester in late April, the complaint states.

Campbell told police he found the narcotics and denied ever selling drugs. His attorney, a public defender, had no comment.

His next appearance in Ramsey County District Court is Aug. 5.