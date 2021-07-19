St. Paul man whose remains were found in Lake Superior was homicide victim, officials say

Jul. 19—A St. Paul man whose remains were found last week in Lake Superior was the victim of a homicide, officials say.

Richard Anthony Balsimo, 34, was last seen in St. Paul nearly a month ago, according to a news release issued Monday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

His remains were discovered Thursday and Friday off the shore of Grand Portage by divers working with investigators, the news release said.

Robert Thomas West, 41, of Duluth has been arrested and charged in the case, according to the release. He faces one count each of aiding an offender and interfering with a dead body.

Investigators expect additional charges to be filed in the case, the release said.