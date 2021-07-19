St. Paul man whose remains were found in Lake Superior was homicide victim, officials say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Woltman, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jul. 19—A St. Paul man whose remains were found last week in Lake Superior was the victim of a homicide, officials say.

Richard Anthony Balsimo, 34, was last seen in St. Paul nearly a month ago, according to a news release issued Monday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

His remains were discovered Thursday and Friday off the shore of Grand Portage by divers working with investigators, the news release said.

Robert Thomas West, 41, of Duluth has been arrested and charged in the case, according to the release. He faces one count each of aiding an offender and interfering with a dead body.

Investigators expect additional charges to be filed in the case, the release said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to nominate ex-Senate banking panel lawyer to senior Treasury post

    President Joe Biden will nominate former U.S. Senate Banking Committee lawyer Graham Steele as the U.S. Treasury's top bank regulatory official, along with nominees for senior posts at the Export-Import Bank and the U.S. Agency for International Development, the administration said on Monday. The White House said Steele, who currently directs a Stanford Graduate School of Business research initiative to promote more accountable capitalism and governance, will be nominated to serve as the Treasury's assistant secretary for financial institutions.

  • Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings

    A judge on Monday dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars, the man's attorneys said. Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case against Dennis Perry, 59. Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, who took office in January, decided not to pursue the case.

  • Leon Black rejects Russian woman's claims of violent behavior, files countersuit

    Leon Black, the billionaire who until recently led private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, on Monday strongly rejected claims by a Russian model who accused him of defamation and subjecting her to sexual violence, calling her accusations "a work of fiction." Black also filed his own defamation lawsuit accusing the woman, Guzel Ganieva, of running a "blatant" scheme to extort him of at least $100 million in exchange for keeping quiet. "Right out of the defense playbook, Black's counterclaims are an obvious effort at intimidating Ms. Ganieva who will continue to aggressively litigate her claims and hold Black accountable for his heinous conduct," Ganieva's lawyer Jeanne Christensen said in an emailed statement.

  • DeSantis slams Biden administration's 'double standard' on Cuban immigrants

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at President Joe Biden’s immigration policies over the weekend, accusing the administration of having a double standard when it comes to allowing Cuban migrants.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man who snatches 5-year-old boy from NYC street in video attacks officer

    Man caught on video attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother and siblings in Queens in New York City.

  • Suspect in home invasion robbery where family was zip-tied in Tarrant County arrested

    The father and son were able to break free from their zip-ties and fight back against the intruders, leading to a shoot-out.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • 'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

    Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.

  • Man caught snatching child off the street in New York City

    Surveillance video shows the 5-year-old child walking ahead of his mother and siblings in Queens on Thursday (July 15) evening.A man is seen getting out of a car, running to the child, snatching him off the sidewalk and putting him in the backseat of a parked car. The child's mother is seen pulling her son through the car's front passenger seat window.The child was not hurt.The mother, identified by local media as 45-year-old Dolores Diaz, said she did not know why someone would try to take her child and said her neighborhood is safe.Late Friday, police arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping as well as other counts.Police said they are looking for a second suspect.

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • Smugglers hit woman with car as she’s trying to pay ransom for nephew, Texas cops say

    “This is the definition of evil,” police said.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts

  • Florida man who carried a Trump flag through the Senate gets 8 months in prison

    The 38-year-old pleaded guilty last month to one count of obstructing an official proceeding for breaching the Senate in January.

  • Tucson EMT ‘Critical,’ Two Dead in Gunman’s ‘Horrific’ Fire-Scene Rampage

    Sergeant Richard Gradillas/TwitterA complex and deadly crime spree in Tucson, Arizona, saw a suspect set fire to a house, shoot at multiple emergency responders, and kill two people, police say. Several children who were reported to be missing in the hours after the attack have since been found and are said to be “safe.”The Sunday rampage unfolded at three different crime scenes.Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said the fire department was dispatched to a blaze mid-afternoon, and, at “pretty muc

  • Doctor accused of groping, harassing 24 women in North Texas allowed to practice again

    Dennis Doan’s case is a “typical” example of physicians being let off easy when they are accused of sexual misconduct, expert Azza AbuDagga said.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell mocked by lawyers for 'near-total amnesia' about 23 flights she took with Virginia Giuffre on Epstein's private jet

    Lawyers said Ghislaine Maxwell had an "extraordinary lack of memory" about charges of sex trafficking underage girls.

  • Oakland Chinatown suffers 2 robberies in 2 days, bystander who intervenes is pistol-whipped

    A street in Oakland, Calif.’s Chinatown saw two robberies in two consecutive days last week, stoking fears in a community that has suffered anti-Asian attacks for months. One carried a black handgun with an extended magazine, Oakland police said. After the attack, the suspects fled in a getaway vehicle with a third individual and headed eastbound on 9th Street.

  • Cold case murder of East Texas woman from 2007 gets a fresh look by new sheriff

    19-year-old Brittany was brutally murdered while she slept at her boyfriend’s house in Winnsboro, Texas on May 4, 2007.

  • Man smashes bottle over NYPD officer's head in unprovoked attack

    A police officer was assaulted with a bottle in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn early Sunday, and the harrowing incident was caught on body camera.