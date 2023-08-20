St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter wants a new sales tax to fund road reconstruction. How much does St. Paul already spend on roads, anyway?

Mayor Melvin Carter wants to increase the city’s sales tax to raise $1 billion over 20 years, mostly to rebuild 44 miles of St. Paul’s busiest streets.

The plan, which goes before voters in November, would more than double the amount of local money St. Paul has been spending annually to reconstruct its crumbling roads.

“We are at a point where things start to go downhill very rapidly,” said Public Works Director Sean Kershaw. “We need at least $30 million more a year to get caught up on our arterial and collector street reconstructions. We should be replacing these streets every 65 years, and we’re on a schedule that’s double that.”

A “pavement condition index” gives St. Paul streets an average rating of 49 out of 100. At this rate, they’re projected to fall to 29 — considered “very poor” — within 20 years, according to St. Paul Public Works. Even the best parts of Summit Avenue rate in the 30s.

Kershaw aims to get the city’s busiest streets up to a 70 rating.

“These streets are old,” he said. “At some point, they’re not fixable. The longer we wait to fill that, the more expensive it gets, just like waiting to fix up your house.”

Over the last six years, revenue from city street reconstruction bonds, capital improvement bonds and municipal state aid have stayed fairly level, around $29 million annually, even as inflation has sent road costs soaring.

St. Paul also gets anywhere from $3 million to $20 million per year in state, federal and county road reconstruction grants, but the amounts vary so widely that city officials consider them unreliable.

Taken together, road spending in St. Paul is a bit like driving down the highway at a static speed even as the speed limit goes up and cars around you hit the gas. The city has been falling behind, with roughly the same amount of revenue paying for less road work each year.

St. Paul Public Works, which used to rebuild some 10-15 miles of roadway per year in the early 2000s, now does about 5 miles.

That’s because road construction costs have risen 179 percent since 2003, according to the National Construction Highway Cost Index. A project that might have cost $10 million two decades ago would be close to $28 million today.

Not about filling potholes

Separately, the mayor increased city maintenance dollars for sidewalks, seal coating, summer pothole patching and mill and overlay work after his first year in office. Those dollars have ranged from $13.5 million in 2018 to $21.8 million this year, depending upon where the mayor and city council can dig up funds from each year’s budget.

“Mayor Carter’s first budget did a big increase in sidewalks and a big increase in mill and overlay. That’s been kind of the same since then,” said John McCarthy, the city’s finance director.

“A couple weeks ago, they put in a budget amendment to cancel the seal coating projects in 2023 and put the money into summer maintenance, like pothole patching and skim patching,” McCarthy said. “That’s basically moving money from one pot to the other. We’re going to patch every single pothole in the city rather than doing a Band-Aid approach with seal coating.”

To the chagrin of critics, Carter’s sales tax proposal would not increase the amount of money spent on everyday potholes and other routine maintenance. Rather, it would add about $738 million toward top-to-bottom reconstruction of 25 arterial street segments like Hamline Avenue, Earl Street and Shepard Road over the course of 20 years, with 44 miles of road reconstruction touching all seven wards.

“The majority of the street infrastructure in the city isn’t going to benefit from this,” said Amanda Duerr, a spokesperson for the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, which has urged residents to vote against the mayor’s proposal. “That work will remain on the tax rolls.”

Kershaw notes that new funding for arterial and collector streets could help the city avoid raiding other funds to keep up with road repair, and dedicated money for arterials would free up pothole crews to focus on everyday residential roads. That’s what happened following a major mill and overlay project on Ayd Mill Road in recent years.

“It’s addressing potholes by replacing the bad roads,” Kershaw said. The sales tax proposal is “$30 million per year for the next 20 years. Where do we get it? Literally, the only other source I know of other than sales tax is the (property tax-supported) general fund. … You could eliminate the libraries, you could cut the fire department in half, and you still wouldn’t have the money you need.”

Not every member of the city council is on board.

During the Chamber’s February roundtable discussion on the sales tax proposal, City Council member Jane Prince said the city needs to lobby state lawmakers harder for other funding sources to fix roads, including more state aid for local governments, a $10 regional fee on vehicle registrations and potential payments-in-lieu-of-taxes from hospitals, universities and other major nonprofits.

She also said the city should take more time to persuade the business community to support the sales tax proposal. “I think we’ve rushed this,” she said.

Nov. 7 vote on a sales tax to fund road reconstruction

On Nov. 7, St. Paul voters will be asked whether to increase the city sales tax by a percentage point, or a penny on every dollar, to pay for the full reconstruction of some 25 lengthy segments of busy arterial streets. If approved, the city will make headway on an enormous backlog in major road repair — but the combined city, county and state sales tax in St. Paul will rise to 9.875 percent, for 20 years.

That likely would make the total sales tax in St. Paul the priciest in Minnesota. However, at least 13 other cities plan to take their own sales tax proposals to a vote in the next year or two, so places like Bloomington soon may catch up.

The St. Paul proposal, which already has received legislative approval to go to ballot this fall, has been led by Carter with most of the city council’s support. Proponents maintain the alternative likely would entail raising property taxes and siphoning money from other needed services, from libraries to public safety. As currently phrased, the ballot question explicitly states that “a vote NO means that the majority of these costs would be funded by other local revenue sources, primarily from increased property taxes.”

The St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce has called the proposed sales tax rate unfair to the city’s increasingly limited restaurant and retail sector, which years ago lost customers to suburban malls in nearby cities like Bloomington and Roseville and more recently has struggled through the coronavirus pandemic and the explosion of online shopping.

Chamber officials note that customers looking for a less expensive deal on a night out or a new product can easily cross city borders. Small business owners in St. Paul are especially nervous.

“We’re surrounded by a number of communities that have lower tax rates,” Duerr said. “Customers could choose to take their business elsewhere.”

Parks funding: Four key projects

If approved, the ballot question also would raise $246 million for designated St. Paul Parks and Rec projects, including improvement and upgrades for the city’s worst-condition parks, community centers, trails and athletic facilities. “The investment in cities amenities for the last couple decades, we’ve kind of kicked the can down the road,” St. Paul Parks and Rec Director Andy Rodriguez said in an interview last week. “We should be replacing play areas every 15 or so years. The majority of them are probably replaced every 30 years.”

As with roads, spending doesn’t go as far anymore. “If you were talking about three years ago, a play area was probably $350,000. Now it’s $500,000 on the low end,” Rodriguez said. “That inflation is real.”

The park and rec portion of the new tax revenue also would fund:

• A multipurpose community center on the city’s East Side.

• A dedicated multi-sport/multi-use athletic complex for hosting local and regional tournaments, leagues, activities, and other events and programs.

• A river-focused environmental learning space and National Park Service headquarters at Crosby Farm Regional Park.

• Initial engineering and design work for a 1.5-mile River Balcony promenade along the downtown bluff.

The ballot language has irked critics like Prince, the city council member, who questions why the mayor would raise sales taxes for new projects while existing city amenities languish. On a recent bike ride between the Wabasha and Lafayette bridges on the city’s West Side, she noticed that every street lantern had been stripped of copper wire, leaving some wire exposed and hanging free, and nearly every bench was broken.

“Overflowing and strewn trash as well as human feces make this a gravely unsafe place to venture,” wrote Prince in an Aug. 12 Facebook post. “Mayor Carter wants to raise a 1 percent sales tax to build a Mississippi River balcony along the southern edge of downtown. … I suggest that first he visit — and clean up — the river balcony we already have. … Before we raise taxes to build fancy new amenities in St. Paul … maybe we ought to restore pride, safety and security to the beautiful places we once enjoyed in St. Paul.”

Parks officials have pointed out that their average building is approaching 40 years old, and coupled with years of deferred maintenance, the facilities are deteriorating. That adds up to $600 million in physical assets with a maintenance backlog of more than $100 million, including $60 million in potential projects qualifying as critical or urgent and $40 million likely to reach that status within the next five years.

Ballot language

“Should the City of Saint Paul establish a one percent (1%) sales and use tax over the next 20 years to generate $738,000,000 to repair and improve streets and bridges, $246,000,000 to improve parks and recreation facilities, and associated bonding costs? A vote YES means that these costs would be funded through the new one percent (1%) sales and use tax. A vote NO means that the majority of these costs would be funded by other local revenue sources, primarily from increased property taxes.”

