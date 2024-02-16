St. Paul murder charge: Woman told police that man collapsed after Valentine’s Day party

When police responded to a St. Paul apartment and found a man unresponsive, a woman said they’d just returned home from a Valentine’s Day party and he collapsed.

But the man had been stabbed and police found a piece of cake with pink frosting had apparently been smashed onto the living room floor. Pink cake frosting was on the carpet in different places in the living room, and was also on the back of a jacket next to the man.

Paramedics took the 48-year-old man to Regions Hospital where he was rushed into surgery, but died.

Officers arrested the woman, Josephine Arlanda Edwards, and the Ramsey County attorney’s office charged her Friday with second-degree unintentional murder while committing assault.

The criminal complaint gives the following information from prosecutors:

Officers responded to the North End about 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, which was Valentine’s Day. A woman had called 911 and said a man had been stabbed. When the 911 worker tried to get more information, the woman got upset and hung up.

Edwards, 48, let officers into the apartment building and asked them to hurry. The man was lying on his back in the entryway of an apartment and had a stab wound beneath his right shoulder. There appeared to be blood on the wall and carpet near the apartment’s entry door.

Police hadn’t released his name Friday as they work to notify his family.

Edwards told police she didn’t know who hurt the man. She said they’d been together for five years, “but he has another woman,” the complaint said.

She wouldn’t provide an address of the Valentine’s party she said they came from or the names of anyone who attended.

An officer saw two kitchen knives in the apartment sink. One had a red substance on its tip and there were specks of what appeared to be fresh blood in the sink.

Edwards yelled at officers to leave her apartment because they didn’t have a warrant, but they said her apartment was a crime scene. She asked for a lawyer.

An autopsy found the man had two stab wounds to his back.

Edwards is due to make her first court appearance in the case on Friday afternoon.

