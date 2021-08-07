St. Paul officer who shot, wounded man during search won't be charged, AG's office says

Aug. 7—No charges will be filed against a St. Paul police officer who shot and wounded a man last year, according to information released by the Minnesota attorney general's office on Friday.

Police were searching for Joseph Javonte Washington, 31, in St. Paul's North End the evening of Nov. 28 after criminal charges say he sexually assaulted a former girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

Police Chief Todd Axtell released body-camera footage on Dec. 2, at which time he said Washington was naked and unarmed. Washington's mother said Friday that she doesn't understand why, based on that information, the officer was not charged.

An attorney general's office memo about the case says that when Washington "abruptly jumped out of the dumpster" where he was hiding in the area of Rice Street and Magnolia Avenue, Officer Tony Dean later told Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators that Washington wasn't fully facing the officers and he couldn't tell if there was a knife or gun in the man's hand.

Dean was aware that another officer had heard gunshots in the area of the search perimeter, that Washington had been in possession of a steak knife, and Washington had stated he had a gun while he was in the dumpster, he told investigators. A later search at the site of the shooting and the dumpster did not turn up weapons, the BCA has said.

After Washington started running, "Officer Dean stated that Washington had a clear path to Rice Street, but instead rushed towards other officers despite being completely outnumbered. As Washington came around the corner, Officer Dean told investigators he believed Washington could cause great bodily harm or death to other officers," according to the memo, which was dated Thursday and released by the AG's office on Friday.

Police officers in Minnesota are authorized under state law to use deadly force to "protect the peace officer or another from death or great bodily harm."

Story continues

The AG's office memo summarized: "Based on a review of all the evidence in this matter, including an opinion from a use of force expert, we are of the opinion that the State lacks probable cause to charge Officer Dean with any criminal offenses and in addition lacks sufficient evidence to prove any charges beyond a reasonable doubt from that incident."

Washington's mother, Tonya Comer, said the officer could have killed her son when he shot him.

"My son was unarmed, he had no weapons and he suffers from a mental health condition," Comer said Friday. "... I want that police officer charged. ... My son is being dragged through the mud for something he didn't even do."

Dean's attorney, Robert Paule, said Dean is "relieved that justice was served in this matter, and that his actions were found to be legally justified. He is an extremely dedicated police officer, a son of St. Paul, and a man of the highest character."

SHOT IN THE ABDOMEN, LEGS

Dean was assigned at the scene to "provide lethal cover" for a sergeant who is a trained crisis negotiator and was providing instructions to other officers, the AG's office memo said. She was holding a Taser.

When Washington ran from the dumpster, he "sprinted" toward officers and ended up feet away from the sergeant, the memo continued. About one second after Washington turned the corner toward them, Dean fired his gun three times, body-camera footage showed.

Washington sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and upper legs, along with dog bites to his legs. After Dean fired, Washington fell to the ground and a police K-9 immediately bit him. Washington quickly stood back up and fought off the dog, at which point Dean fired a fourth shot, the memo said.

During the investigation, Dean told the BCA "that he believed Washington was likely under the influence of drugs as he exhibited strange behavior by breaking into a home to drink orange juice," he'd been outside without clothes for close to an hour when the temperature was in the low- to mid- 40s, and pepper balls (which have an effect similar to pepper spray) that an officer tried to use on Washington didn't seem to have an effect on him, the AG's office document continued.

Washington's former girlfriend reported he was high on Wellbutrin, according to the memo, which later analyzed that "Washington's apparent state of intoxication could lead officers to reasonably believe that Washington was unpredictable and rash."

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi asked for Attorney General Keith Ellison's office to review Dean's use of force to determine whether the shooting was justified or if he should be criminally charged. As part of the request, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput offered to have Assistant Washington County Attorney Scott Haldeman serve as a special assistant attorney general to assist with the review. The AG's office memo was written by Haldeman.

Dean was a St. Paul officer for six years at the time he shot Washington. Axtell terminated the officer, pending the grievance process, a law enforcement source said last year.

When Axtell released body-camera footage shortly after the shooting, he said when he asked himself "if the officer's actions ... were reasonable and necessary, the only answer I can come up with is, 'No.' As police officers we have a duty to use force only when required."

CASES AGAINST WASHINGTON ONGOING

Criminal cases against Washington, of Apple Valley, are ongoing.

Prosecutors say the case involving an ex-girlfriend began in Lakeville, and the Dakota County attorney's office charged Washington with first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing fear of great bodily harm, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a dangerous weapon, first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury, kidnapping and second-degree assault.

The criminal complaint said Washington forced the woman to drive to St. Paul and caused the vehicle to crash, after which he ran.

"A short distance away, Washington broke open a screen door and entered an occupied residence," according to a first-degree burglary charge filed against him in Ramsey County. Two residents saw Washington in the kitchen, where he took food from their refrigerator and left after being confronted, the complaint said.

Washington's attorney, Zorislav Leyderman, said Friday that he couldn't comment due to the pending criminal charges against Washington.