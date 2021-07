Jul. 26—Police are asking the public's help in finding a 50-year-old St. Paul man whom the family has not heard from since July 3.

Family members of Kou Yang called police on Friday to report him missing.

They say he may be driving a white 2014 GMC Savanna cargo van with MN plate GMS420. He has family ties to Milwaukee, Wis.

The St. Paul police department asks anyone with information on Yang's whereabouts to call 651-291-1111.