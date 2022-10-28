St. Paul police ask for public’s help to find missing woman, 47
Law enforcement asked for the public’s help Friday to find a woman last seen in St. Paul five days ago.
Lou Vue’s family reported her missing Thursday.
“Her family is concerned about her,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. “They thought she would have touched base with them.”
Vue, 47, was last seen walking in the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue about 8 a.m. Sunday. She was wearing a blue/gray hoodie, jeans and carrying a gray JanSport backpack with pink flamingos on it.
She didn’t have her identification or cell phone with her, according to an alert distributed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on behalf of police.
Police are asking anyone who has seen Vue or knows where she is to call them at 651-291-1111.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Crime & Public Safety | Tenants, housing advocates ask to join St. Paul rent control case before federal judge
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul man convicted in shooting outside Minneapolis club that killed 2, including St. Thomas student
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul Mayor appoints information officials
Crime & Public Safety | Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings