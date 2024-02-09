St. Paul police asking for tips after pack of dogs bit 7-year-old girl, sending her to hospital

A 7-year-old girl suffered significant injuries after a pack of dogs bit her in St. Paul on Thursday afternoon, and police are trying to locate their owner.

Officers called to Frogtown just before 5 p.m. found the girl had multiple dog bite injuries to her leg and head area, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. The dogs had left the area before police arrived.

St. Paul fire medics took the girl to a hospital, where Ernster said her injuries are not life threatening.

The girl exited a bus and was walking through the neighborhood with her mother when a pack of dogs suddenly appeared out of a yard and attacked her in the 600 block of Van Buren Avenue, Ernster said. A good Samaritan scared the dogs away.

The group was said to be five to seven dogs, described as pit bulls, and they’re believed to live in the area, Ernster said. Police are investigating and asking anyone who knows where the dogs live or has information about them to call 651-291-1111; callers can remain anonymous.

