St. Paul police: Driver strikes 73-year-old, then steals from gas station when worker goes to help

Mar. 9—A driver struck and injured a 73-year-old in a St. Paul parking lot and, when an employee went to help, the driver stole cash from the business, according to police.

Officers called to the West Side on Tuesday night were told that hours earlier, at 6:30 p.m., there had been a report that a woman fell in the lot at the Speedway at Smith Avenue and Stevens Street. Paramedics took her to the hospital with non-life threatening head injuries, according to Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.

An employee reviewed video footage and discovered the woman fell because the driver of a gray sedan backed into her, Davis said. Video showed the driver, a woman in her 20s, then went into the gas station, stole money from the cash register and drove away.

Police are investigating and had not made an arrest as of Wednesday morning.