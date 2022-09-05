St. Paul police identify victims in Payne-Phalen triple homicide

St. Paul police on Monday identified the three people shot to death Sunday afternoon in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers discovered the bodies of Angelica M. Gonzales, 33, Cory U. Freeman, 42, and Maisha M. Spaulding, 44, inside a residence in the 900 block of Case Avenue about 4:30 p.m. Sunday when they responded to a report of a shooting, according to a news release issued by the St. Paul Police Department. All three were residents of St. Paul.

Two additional adults were lying wounded outside the home when police arrived. They were taken to an area hospital and remained in stable condition Monday, the news release said.

Police have released little information about what might have led up to the shooting, but the news release said it does not appear to be related to be “domestic-related.” No suspects were in custody as of Sunday night.

Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman, called the address on Case Street “one of the most complex crime scenes” his department has seen in a long time.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s homicide unit at 651-266-5650.

