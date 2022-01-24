St. Paul police identify woman, 31, killed in weekend shooting

Jan. 24—Police identified a woman fatally shot in St. Paul's North End as a 31-year-old and said on Monday she was in a relationship with the man under arrest.

The killing of Latifa T. Brown, of St. Paul, was the first of two alleged domestic violence homicides in the city this weekend.

Someone called 911 just after midnight Saturday and reported hearing an argument and then at least one gunshot in the 40 block of Lyton Place. Brown was lying on a sidewalk and paramedics pronounced her dead.

Officers arrested Mark Antonio Bell Jr., 35, of St. Paul. The Ramsey County attorney's office was reviewing potential charges against him as of Monday morning.

Early Sunday, officers responded to a home in the Como neighborhood in the 1400 block of North Dale Street and found a 67-year-old woman who was badly beaten and who died. Arvid Harry Johnson, 66, who police said was the woman's husband, was at the home when officers arrived and he was arrested.