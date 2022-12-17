St. Paul police investigate death in Lowertown apartment; man arrested

St Paul homicide investigators are looking into a woman’s death early Friday in the Lowertown neighborhood.

Police say that shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a report of a suicide in progress in the 200 block of Fifth Street East. When they arrived they found a woman unconscious, not breathing and suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire medics pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a St. Paul Police Department release.

A 44-year-old man who was detained and interviewed at the scene was subsequently arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, police said.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and no further details were available Saturday morning.

The woman’s identity and exact cause of death will be released after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office conducts an autopsy.

