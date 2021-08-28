St. Paul police investigate shooting; stabbing victim later shows up at hospital

Ava Kian, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read
Aug. 28—St. Paul police were called to the Summit-University neighborhood Friday afternoon about a reported shooting, authorities said. No victims were found, but a man later showed up at a hospital with a stab wound apparently related to the incident.

Police were first dispatched about 3:45 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of Milton Street on a report of shots fired.

Upon arriving, officers encountered a "chaotic scene and an uncooperative crowd," according to Steve Linders, a police spokesman.

Officers were told there were multiple victims; however, no victims were located at the scene, Linders said.

A short time later, an uncooperative man showed up at Regions Hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his neck, according to Linders.

No arrests were made and the incident remains under investigation, he said.

