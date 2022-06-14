St. Paul police investigating fatal stabbing in North End

A man was stabbed to death late Monday afternoon in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood, police say.

Officers responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to a report of an assault at an apartment in the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue, where they found a man who appeared to be in his 40s suffering from a stab wound, according to a news release issued by the St. Paul Police Department.

Officers provided the man first aid until medics arrived, but he died at the scene. It is the city’s 20th homicide of 2022.

No arrests have been made in the case, but police do not believe the assault was random, the news release said.

Investigators were working late Monday night to determine what led up to the stabbing, and the department’s video management unit was seeking surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

Police asked that anyone with information about the case call 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will identify the man.

Related Articles